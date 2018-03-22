Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally broke his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal on Wednesday, posting an explanation online and giving interviews to a number of news organizations.

"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you," Zuckerberg said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Over 50 million Facebook profiles were harvested by an app for data, which was then passed on to Cambridge Analytica. You can catch up with the full story here.