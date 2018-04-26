On NFL Draft day, a new IQ test takes top position in player scouting

Mitchell Leff | Getty Images
The use of the AIQ, which takes only about 30 to 35 minutes to administer, and the Wonderlic are not mutually exclusive. NFL teams are having prospects take both assessments.
Jullian Taylor, a 6'4" athletic defensive lineman for Temple University in Philadelphia, was one of many NFL prospects asked to take both assessments as part of the team's evaluation process. He told CNBC that his agent, Dan Saffron of Players First Sports Agency, helped him with Wonderlic prep, but there wasn't much he could do to prepare for the AIQ. "Not really something you can prep for," said Taylor, who is projected to be a day-three pick. "Your test score is your test score. … [It's designed] to show how you think."
Goldman believes creating preparation for the test would be a difficult feat because of the nature of the test, as well as what it's measuring. "You can't improve intelligence," he said.
The AIQ test has been given to more than 4,000 athletes. Leaking of Wonderlic test scores is now common in the lead-up to the NFL draft, but there's been relatively scant data on AIQ test scores. However, it was recently reported after the NFL combine that Oklahoma University quarterback Baker Mayfield submitted a score that was in the top 100 of all time. Mayfield is expected to go in the top five of this year's NFL draft.
Scoring favorably on the AIQ may indicate that Mayfield will be more game-ready than his peers upon being drafted. Yet if a player doesn't score highly, it doesn't mean they can't succeed. "People with low scores can still be successful," Goldman said. "It's a coaching tool."
He explained that the AIQ will allow decision-makers to know which candidates will need more reps and attention to succeed.
Several NCAA teams in the Power 5 conferences use the AIQ. By NCAA rule, teams aren't allowed to use mental assessments in the recruitment of players, but once a student athlete is awarded a scholarship and brought aboard, teams can give them the assessment and figure out how to allocate a coach's most valuable resource — a resource that also is key for corporate managers: time.
