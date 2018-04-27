Armies of bots are still gathering social media info even as platforms tighten privacy rules

Facebook-owned Instagram is limiting the amount of data that developers can pull on users, but some businesses have found a simple workaround: Get a bot army to "read" public social media data just as any human would do.
Facebook and other social media companies are cracking down on how data can be used and shared after revelations that data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica used improperly acquired information about Facebook users to target political ads, and ahead of a new European law called the General Data Protection Regulation.
So some marketing and media companies are increasingly relying on automated programs, known as bots or spiders, to get information they want about users without explicit permission. They don't need to consult the users, who posted the info publicly, or the platforms where the information is posted.
It's easy. It's perfectly legal. And although the platforms try to discourage it, it's hard to stop.
The information collected by these bots is often not as detailed or as useful as the information that could be obtained directly from the platforms. Companies typically use it for specific and limited purposes, like to find new talent to work with or track the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. But with the right analysis and tools, it could be used for targeting ads.