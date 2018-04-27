Armies of bots are still gathering social media info even as platforms tighten privacy rules

Instagram recently throttled the rate limit for its Platform API, meaning developers couldn't pull as much user information at the same speeds as they used to.

Companies could use this API to gather basic stats that anybody could read from an Instagram profile, like comments, likes, followers, and who is tagged in a photo — but the data is collected at a much faster rate. They could also get information on when and where the photos were taken. This API also let accounts connect to third-party services, which let businesses do various things including streaming Instagram posts at events or printing Instagram photos on products.

Things changed around the beginning of April. According to Recode, developers could previously make 5,000 calls per hour, but it went down to 200 on April 2. Some developers told Recode they couldn't access data at all. An advertising executive also told CNBC of the changes, and Instagram confirmed to CNBC it did lower rate limits on its older API platform as part of a switch to a new API platform.

In response, several companies said they have increased their reliance on bots to track the effectiveness of branded content campaigns and to find other business opportunities.

One media company now uses a browser extension it created and installed on its employees' computers to identify rising stars on social media that it might want to work with and track metrics. This program powers a bot-led search through social media profiles. It then records likes, comments, followers and other publicly available information in an internal database. It's used this tactic on Instagram and YouTube.

One marketing firm said it uses bots to skim social media platforms for public information to identify new trends and influencers, and also works with third-party companies that use the same tactics. It uses this information alongside data from users it works with who give the firm direct permission to mine their data.

Another marketing firm explained that the new Graph API will only share data from official Instagram businesses accounts, and 35 percent of the accounts it works with don't have that designation yet. Until everyone gets the right designation, it is using bots to record publicly available data on the influencers it's working with.