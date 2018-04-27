    ×

    Politics

    EPA watchdog opens probe of Administrator Scott Pruitt's controversial DC apartment rental

    Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the mission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on December 7, 2017
    Pete Marovich | Getty Images
    The Environmental Protection Agency's internal watchdog has opened a probe of Administrator Scott Pruitt's controversial Washington apartment rental.

    The investigation of that rental — from the wife of a lobbyist who had clients had business with the EPA — will be the fifth inquiry being conducted by the EPA's Office of Inspector General into questions related to Pruitt's tenure.

    The OIG already was eyeing Pruitt's use of first-class flights for business travel, millions of dollars in spending on his security staff, approvals for big raises for a number of employees and reassignment or demotions of certain staff.

    A spokesman for Pruitt, when asked about the new probe, said, "We do not comment on matters pertaining to EPA's IG."

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.