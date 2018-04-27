EPA watchdog opens probe of Administrator Scott Pruitt's controversial DC apartment rental

The Environmental Protection Agency's internal watchdog has opened a probe of Administrator Scott Pruitt's controversial Washington apartment rental.

The investigation of that rental — from the wife of a lobbyist who had clients had business with the EPA — will be the fifth inquiry being conducted by the EPA's Office of Inspector General into questions related to Pruitt's tenure.

The OIG already was eyeing Pruitt's use of first-class flights for business travel, millions of dollars in spending on his security staff, approvals for big raises for a number of employees and reassignment or demotions of certain staff.

A spokesman for Pruitt, when asked about the new probe, said, "We do not comment on matters pertaining to EPA's IG."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.