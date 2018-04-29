    ×

    Asian shares look set for subdued start on final trading day of the month

    • U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday as technology shares pulled back.
    • Oil prices were slightly softer on Friday.
    • China official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs are due later in the day.

    Asian stocks looked set for a cautious start on the last trading day of the month.

    The likely subdued open would come on the back of U.S. stocks finishing the Friday session little changed despite strong earnings as technology shares pulled back.

    The Dow Jones industrial average shed 0.05 percent, or 11.15 points, to close at 24,311.19, the S&P 500 gained 0.11 percent to close at 2,669.91 and the Nasdaq composite ended the day mostly unchanged, closing higher by 0.02 percent at 7,119.80.

    First-quarter earnings stateside have been robust: Almost 80 percent of the 276 S&P 500 companies that had reported as of Friday beat expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Earnings from the first quarter are estimated to increase 24.6 percent compared to one year ago.

    Over in Asia, Australian SPI futures were flat at the end of Friday. Meanwhile, markets in Japan and mainland China will be closed on Monday.

    Markets in the region had closed higher in the prior session as investors digested a historic inter-Korea summit, which saw leaders of North and South Korea pledge to achieve peace.

    In corporate news, Australia's AMP on Monday said its chairwoman, Catherine Brenner, had resigned from the position, days after the departure of Craig Meller, its chief executive. The announcement came amid an inquiry into the country's financial sector.

    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, traded at 91.576. Against the yen, the dollar was slightly firmer at 109.14.

    Oil prices declined a bit on Friday, as investors waited for signs on whether the U.S. would reimpose sanctions on Iran. Brent crude futures shed 10 cents to settle at $74.64 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate eased 9 cents to settle at $68.10.

    What's on tap

    Here's the economic calendar for Monday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 9:00 a.m.: China official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI
    • 9:30 a.m.: Australia private sector credit

