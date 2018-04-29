Asian shares look set for subdued start on final trading day of the month

Asian stocks looked set for a cautious start on the last trading day of the month.

The likely subdued open would come on the back of U.S. stocks finishing the Friday session little changed despite strong earnings as technology shares pulled back.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 0.05 percent, or 11.15 points, to close at 24,311.19, the S&P 500 gained 0.11 percent to close at 2,669.91 and the Nasdaq composite ended the day mostly unchanged, closing higher by 0.02 percent at 7,119.80.

First-quarter earnings stateside have been robust: Almost 80 percent of the 276 S&P 500 companies that had reported as of Friday beat expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Earnings from the first quarter are estimated to increase 24.6 percent compared to one year ago.