    ×

    Personal Finance

    National parks are still a bargain, despite fee hike

    • Starting June 1, visitors will pay either $3, $5 or $10 more at national parks that already charge an entrance fee.
    • Only 117 of the 417 national U.S. national parks (i.e., 28 percent) charge an entrance fee.
    Grand Teton National Park, near Jackson, Wyo.
    Brennan Linsley | AP
    Grand Teton National Park, near Jackson, Wyo.

    Summer travelers may find that visiting a national park is a hair pricier this year, as the National Park Service enacts rate hikes on June 1.

    But nature-loving vacationers shouldn't worry too much. The planned increases aren't widespread, nor are they likely to be a budget-buster.

    Starting June 1, park visitors will pay either $3, $5 or $10 more. The most common rate hike is $5 more for a seven-day vehicle pass, Jeremy Barnum, chief of Public Affairs for the NPS, told CNBC in an email.

    For example, a seven-day pass to Mount Rainier National Park in Washington will be $30, up from a current $25.

    "$30 to get a carload of friends or family into a spectacular national park for seven days remains an excellent value for vacationing families," he said.

    The increase only applies at national parks that already charge an entrance fee — that is, 117 of the 417 national U.S. national parks. Some of the parks that charge an entrance fee include Acadia National Park, the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Yosemite.

    "The other 300 parks are free to enter all of the time," Barnum said.

    Visitors drive into the Badlands National Park near Wall, South Dakota.
    Getty Images
    Visitors drive into the Badlands National Park near Wall, South Dakota.

    National parks tend to be a popular destination. Of the 88 million Americans planning a vacation this year, 48 percent say they will visit a national park, according to a recent AAA report. (AAA polled 1,005 adults in January.)

    Vacationers looking to cut the cost of admission could plan their visit on free-entrance dates — which this year include September 22 and November 11, said AAA spokeswoman Julie Hall. Other freebies include "Every Kid in a Park," an inter-agency program that offers special free-entry passes for fourth grade students and their families.

    Seniors age 62 and older can also purchase a lifetime Senior Pass for $80. (To compare, an annual pass for adults runs $80; free annual pass programs are available for U.S. military members and people with permanent disabilities.)

    Book early to "get the best rates on transportation, lodging and campgrounds in and around popular national parks," Barnum said. It can also help to visit during the off-season, when there are smaller crowds and rates tend to be cheaper.

    A glimpse into the future of bus travel
    A glimpse into the future of bus travel   

    More from Personal Finance:
    Here's how to live on a boat without going broke
    Gas prices are near a three-year high. Here's how to save at the pump
    The best time to book your summer vacation

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...