In the United States, working women on average earn 80.5 cents for every dollar brought home by a man doing a similar job, according to the Institute for Women's Policy Research. So it may come as no surprise that the top five highest-earning elected women serving in governments worldwide, as surveyed by British financial service firm IG Group, coincidentally happen to earn less than their elected male counterparts in an all-gender list of of elected, appointed and lifetime world leaders.

The top five elected men in IG's list of highest-earning world leaders pulled in an average $457,112, compared to an average $275,034 — or 40 percent less — for the ladies. Now presidential and other executive-level government salaries are set by law and are not, in general, gender-dependent, but it is interesting to note that it is those Western nations, with somewhat lower political salaries, that women have reached the highest elective echelons.

— By CNBC's Kenneth Kiesnoski. Sources: IG Group, Google/World Bank

Posted 1 May 2018