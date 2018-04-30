    ×

    Tech

    Twitter shares spike after Disney announces it will make shows specifically for the platform

    • Disney will create live shows and advertising opportunities specifically for Twitter.
    • More details about the shows will be announced this week in New York.
    • Twitter recently said more than half of its advertising revenue came from video opportunities.
    Jack Dorsey is CEO of both Twitter and Square
    Teresa Kroeger | Getty Images
    Jack Dorsey is CEO of both Twitter and Square

    Disney will be creating new live shows specifically for Twitter.

    The two companies announced on Monday they had entered an agreement to create content and offer advertising opportunities specifically on Twitter. More details about the shows will be announced at planned Twitter and ESPN advertiser presentations this week in New York.

    Other programming from ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform, Disney Digital Network, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Radio Disney and Marvel will also be announced at a later date.

    During its latest earnings report on April 25, Twitter said more than half of its advertising revenue came from video opportunities. The partnership adds to the company's growing video offerings, while giving Disney a place to reach digital audiences.

    Twitter shares spiked 4 percent when the announcement was made.

    Super-charges enthusiasm adds countless dollars to bottom line for Disney, says media analyst
    Super-charges enthusiasm, adds countless dollars to bottom line for Disney, says media analyst   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TWTR
    ---
    DIS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...