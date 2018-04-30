Twitter shares spike after Disney announces it will make shows specifically for the platform

Disney will be creating new live shows specifically for Twitter.

The two companies announced on Monday they had entered an agreement to create content and offer advertising opportunities specifically on Twitter. More details about the shows will be announced at planned Twitter and ESPN advertiser presentations this week in New York.

Other programming from ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform, Disney Digital Network, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Radio Disney and Marvel will also be announced at a later date.

During its latest earnings report on April 25, Twitter said more than half of its advertising revenue came from video opportunities. The partnership adds to the company's growing video offerings, while giving Disney a place to reach digital audiences.

Twitter shares spiked 4 percent when the announcement was made.