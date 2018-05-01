Asian stocks poised for slight gains as dollar advances

Futures tipped slight gains for Asian stocks on Wednesday after the mixed close on Wall Street as several markets in the region re-opened for trade after a holiday.
Stateside, the Nasdaq composite advanced 0.91 percent to end at 7,190.70 as Apple stock jumped ahead of expectation-topping results released after the market close, and the S&P 500 gained 0.25 percent to close at 2,654.80.
The Dow Jones industrial average, however, slipped 0.27 percent, or 64.10 points, to finish the session at 24,099.05.
Almost 80 percent of S&P 500 companies that had reported first-quarter results as of Monday had topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.