Cramer's charts signal strength ahead for energy and industrial stocks like General Electric

The increasingly volatile stock market has forced CNBC's Jim Cramer to look for stocks that are most likely to rebound when the major averages take a hit, like they did early on Tuesday.

So, to help him seek out the best buys into weakness, the "Mad Money" host recruited the help of technician Marc Chaikin, the creator of key technical tools like the Chaikin volume indicator, the Chaikin Oscillator and the Chaikin Money Flow.

Chaikin, also the founder and CEO of Chaikin Analytics, pointed to one sub-sector that has been roaring for over six months: the refiners.

Shares of refinery companies have consistently been making new highs, so much so that Chaikin argued that they can withstand the market's surprise declines and are buys on any kind of pullback.