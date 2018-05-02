Asia markets poised for subdued start with US-China trade talks ahead

Asian shares looked set for a muted open on Thursday following a decline in markets stateside as investors focused on the Federal Reserve's latest statement.

U.S. stocks finished the day in negative territory after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged, a move that was widely expected, and acknowledged that inflation was starting to inch higher.

In its post-meeting statement, the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee said "overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy have moved close to 2 percent." That was an upgrade from its March meeting, when the committee noted that the indicators had "continued to run below 2 percent."

Investors had been awaiting the Fed's statement for clues on its outlook on inflation and the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 0.72 percent, or 174.07 points, to end at 23,924.98, the S&P 500 lost 0.72 percent to 2,635.67 and the Nasdaq composite finished the session 0.42 percent lower at 7,100.90.