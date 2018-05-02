Credit Suisse: Investors are worrying too much and are going to miss out on big market upside ahead

Investors are getting too weighed down by worry and aren't focusing enough on all the stock market has going for it, according to Credit Suisse.

Stocks have been struggling all year to gain footing amid myriad fears over trade tensions, the inflation specter and concern that while earnings have been strong, this might be as good as it gets.

That's the wrong way to look at things, the bank's strategists said in a lengthy report for clients. Credit Suisse is projecting the S&P 500 to end the year at 3,000, representing a 13 percent gain from Tuesday's close.

"While each issue has merit, we believe investors are under-estimating the market's potential upside, and over-estimating risks," said Jonathan Golub, Credit Suisse's chief U.S. equity strategist.

Despite blowout Apple earnings, the stock market continued to struggle on Wednesday. The S&P 500 is little changed on the year.

In addition to the aforementioned concerns, Golub noted fears about whether economic growth won't meet lofty expectations and signals being sent from the bond market, where a narrower gap between government bond yields is kindling fears that a recession is looming.