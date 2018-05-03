Make sure this key ingredient is part of your retirement

When you read this headline, you probably thought the missing item was your 401(k), IRA or portfolio.

It's the natural response. Many people think only of finances when it comes to retirement planning. But is there more to it? Financial preparation is critical, yet there is another element that needs to be addressed with the same discipline.

The missing element is "health." Even if you're financially responsible, have saved for decades and achieved your savings goals, what good is it if you didn't tend to your health in the same way?