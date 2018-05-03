One analyst Musk cut off says: 'This is a financial analyst call, this is not a TED talk'

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi was one of the analysts Elon Musk cut off on a Tesla earnings call Wednesday night.

Musk interrupted a question Sacconaghi was asking, calling it a "boring bonehead question," then the CEO interrupted another analyst in much the same way and turned the conversation over to shareholder Gali Russell, who asked several questions via YouTube.

Sacconaghi attributed some of Musk's behavior on Wednesday to Musk's quirks, saying Musk is a "visionary" who thinks decades ahead and may not always enjoy getting caught up in near-term financial minutiae.

"I think generally speaking, when CEOs are evasive around number questions, that is worrisome," he said. He added that it suggests they are either not focused on numerical or financial issues, or they are worried the numbers don't tell a good story, he added.

"This is a financial analyst call, this is not a TED talk," Sacconaghi said.