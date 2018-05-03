    ×

    Tech

    Spotify is on pace for its worst day since going public after first earnings report

    Spotify is on pace for its worst day since going public last month — dropping more than 10 percent the day after its first earnings report.

    Shares opened at $154.12 after closing Wednesday at $170.

    The music streaming service reported better-than-expected earnings but seemed to lose investors on lighter guidance.

    Spotify went public last month with its unconventional direct listing, offering the public its first look at the company's subscriber base and ad revenue.

    It cautioned Wednesday during the earnings report that growth could slow in subsequent quarters.

    As of Thursday's open, the stock was down 7 percent from its debut trade of $165.90.

