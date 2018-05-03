Despite a huge IPO, Xiaomi will have a hard time selling phones in the US

One of the world's largest phone brands is preparing for one of the largest IPOs in years — but it may find it very difficult to sell its products in the U.S.

You might not have heard of the Chinese company Xiaomi, which filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong on Thursday, but it's huge globally.

It's the fourth largest seller of smartphones in the world according to Gartner, behind Samsung, Apple and Huawei. Its IPO could raise $10 billion, potentially valuing the company at $100 billion and making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba.

It hopes to enter the U.S. one day, according to comments made to CNBC. Here's why that won't be easy.