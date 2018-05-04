Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings on Friday said President Donald Trump may have broke the law by not disclosing a debt to his personal lawyer for paying porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair with the president.

Cummings, in a letter, said Trump failed to note his reimbursement to his attorney Michael Cohen when he filed his annual government financial disclosure last June.

Cummings noted that under federal law "it is a crime to knowingly and willfully make a false and fraudulent representation to a federal office or entity."

That suggestion that Trump broke the law, which Cummings now wants the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee to investigate, was triggered by Trump's belated admission Thursday that he had reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Daniels.

Cummings asked the committee's chairman, Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-SC, in asking Trump and his presidential campaign for documents related to the payment.

The White House had no immediate comment on Cummings' letter.

Cohen is already under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York City, where FBI agents last month seized records from the lawyer related to the payoff to Daniels.

The adult film actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had sex with Trump in 2006.

She also says that Cohen agreed to pay her $130,000 right before the 2016 presidential election to not talking about that tryst.