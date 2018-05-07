Trump may leave the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday. Here's what comes next

President Donald Trump says he will announce his long-awaited decision on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday, likely kicking off a risky and complicated effort to bring international pressure on Tehran.

Trump is widely expected to withdraw the United States from the agreement. That's just the first step in a process that presents the White House with several options for exiting the deal. The ultimate effect on U.S. alliances, trade partnerships and the oil market will depend on which path the administration takes.

The exit process begins with a deadline on Saturday. The 2015 accord lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran accepting limits in its nuclear program. Iran negotiated the agreement with China, France, Germany, Russia, the U.K. and the United States.

Those countries agreed to periodically suspend sanctions on Iran so long as the Iranians complied with the terms of the deal, which include international inspections. The United States faces its next sanctions decision deadline on May 12. The next waivers for broader sanctions on Iran's economy don't come up until July 11.