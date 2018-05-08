Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Comcast – The NBCUniversal and CNBC parent is making preparations for a possible all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets, according to sources. Fox has an agreement in place to sell those assets to Walt Disney for $52.4 billion in stock.

Dean Foods – The milk and dairy producer earned an adjusted 14 cents per share for its latest quarter, 4 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts and the company said its ongoing effort to reduce costs is going well.

Dish Network – The satellite TV provider matched forecasts with quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share, but revenue missed consensus estimates. Subscriber growth for Dish's Sling TV service was not enough to offset losses in its pay-TV subscriptions.

Gartner – The information technology services company earned an adjusted 72 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared with a 58 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue was also well above forecasts, but Gartner cut its full-year outlook.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals – The drugmaker reported better-than-expected revenue for its first quarter, and also raised its full-year forecast. It did not provide an earnings per share number that is comparable to consensus estimates.

SeaWorld Entertainment – The theme park operator posted a quarterly loss of 73 cents per share, 5 cents a share smaller than anticipated. Revenue beat forecasts as attendance increased by 14 percent compared to a year earlier.

Aramark – The food services company reported adjusted quarterly profit of 48 cents per share, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topped forecasts and the company raised its full-year forecast due to productivity improvements.

Zillow – Zillow reported quarterly earnings of 7 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny a share. The real estate website operator's revenue was also slightly above Street forecasts, however the company did give a current-quarter revenue projection that falls below forecasts. Zillow also announced that CFO Kathleen Phillips is stepping down at the end of May.

Hertz Global – Hertz lost $1.58 per share for its latest quarter, wider than the $1.26 per share loss that analysts were anticipating. The car rental company's revenue did beat forecasts, but it said it still "had work to do."

AMC Entertainment – AMC beat estimates by 5 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 14 cents per share. The movie theater operator's revenue was above forecasts, as well. AMC said it benefited from higher box office revenue and from the acquisition of Nordic Cinema.

Snap – Snap Chief Financial Officer Andrew Vollero is stepping down, and will be replaced by former Amazon.com executive Tim Stone. Stone had led Amazon's integration of Whole Foods after the acquisition of the supermarket chain last year.

Citigroup – Activist investor ValueAct has acquired a $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup. A letter to investors said the ValueAct continues to boost its Citi stake "opportunistically" and that it supports CEO Michael Corbat.

Shire – The UK-based drugmaker has agreed to be bought by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical for $62.4 billion in cash and stock, after rejecting several prior offers.

Advance Auto Parts – The auto parts retailer was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at Atlantic Equities, which cites valuation among other factors.

Mosaic – Mosaic earned an adjusted 20 cents per share for the first quarter, missing estimates by 8 cents a share. The fertilizer producer's revenue beat forecasts, though sales of phosphates and potash fell due to transportation delays in Canada.