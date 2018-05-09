Amazon Web Services chief explains why Amazon competitors shouldn't be afraid to use its cloud

Amazon may be entering new businesses left and right, but that shouldn't frighten companies using its cloud services, its top cloud exec said.
Even some of Amazon's most direct competitors — like Netflix, which competes with Amazon on video streaming — use Amazon's cloud, Andrew Jassy, the CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), told CNBC's Jon Fortt on "Squawk Alley" on Wednesday.
"The vast majority of media companies are using AWS," Jassy said.
"Netflix, despite the fact that they compete very aggressively with Prime Video on the Amazon side, they run everything on top of AWS and have for several years — same with Disney, Warner, Fox, HBO and Turner, they all run on AWS. So what they care about is they want the broadest selection of services so they can continue to innovate for their customers."
As the head of Amazon's cloud division— the dominant cloud services provider in the industry — Jassy has managed to keep ahead of competition from Microsoft, Google and others through competitive prices and tons of services. Jassy said the cost structure, as well as the 2015 purchase of Elemental Technologies, has helped it win the media business, for instance.