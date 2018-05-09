Amazon Web Services chief explains why Amazon competitors shouldn't be afraid to use its cloud

But Amazon is in so many other businesses — retail sales, movies, grocery stores, smart home devices and so on — that competitors in those areas may be wary of paying a big tech bill to Amazon.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pointed out as much to CNBC earlier this week.

"Amazon and Google both are fantastic at being able to rig transactions," Nadella said. "They have a nice two-sided market that they can subsidize one to advantage [the other]."

Jassy fired back on Wednesday, saying Amazon's approach is focused on what customers want, not competition.

"The way that Amazon partners with customers is very unique," Jassy said. "Technology companies today are mostly competitor-focused, or they're product -focused. They say, 'Look, we know what the product should do. It's great that you have input, Mr. and Mrs. Customer, but leave it to the experts.' Those strategies can work, but they're just not ours. We are customer-focused — and the vast majority of what we build is driven by what our customers tell us matters to them."

Like Google AI chief Jeff Dean, Jassy said his customers have choices around how their data is used.

"Our customers' data is our customers' data. Full stop. So they get to choose where it lives in AWS. It doesn't move unless they choose to move it. To us, it just looks like a blob, so they have the responsibility for their own applications to make sure that it's safe," Jassy said.

"We have the responsibility, as it runs in our infrastructure, to make sure that no one has access to that data. And our customers have lots of ways to protect themselves, including being able to encrypt that data."