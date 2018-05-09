Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell received great news in Tuesday's primary elections. Several House Republicans cannot say the same.

McConnell got his wish as ex-convict Don Blankenship fell well short of winning West Virginia's Republican Senate primary. President Donald Trump hinted at the result in a tweet Tuesday morning, saying Republicans "had a great night" and nominated candidates "who have a great chance of winning in November."

While Senate Republicans largely saw positive results on Tuesday, current GOP members of the House did not have the same luck. Multiple House Republicans either lost a primary election for their seat or easily lost their bid for another office.

Rep. Robert Pittenger, R-N.C., became the first House incumbent this year to lose a primary. He conceded Tuesday night to pastor Mark Harris in North Carolina's 9th District primary.

Harris will face Democrat Dan McCready, a well-funded Iraq veteran, in a race that could prove competitive. The North Carolina district is one Democrats hope to flip as they try to win 23 GOP-held seats and a House majority.