    ×

    Trading Nation

    Roku could see a 15% move on earnings — and that’s unusually small, says trader

    Roku could see a 15% move on earnings – and that’s unusually small, says trader
    Roku could see a 15% move on earnings – and that’s unusually small, says trader   

    Roku on Wednesday afternoon releases its third quarterly earnings statement as a public company, and the options market is implying it expects something unique: relatively little.

    Stacey Gilbert, head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" that shares of the streaming technology company, which have plunged 36 percent this year, are expected to see a smaller move than in its prior two reports. She explains.

    • Roku earnings, historically have had some notable moves after its earnings. Two quarters ago, on Roku's first quarterly earnings report as a public company, the stock soared 55 percent; last quarter it tumbled 18 percent.

    • Heading into earnings on Wednesday after the closing bell, the options market's implied move is roughly 15 percent in either direction. This double-digit move is still a notable move, though less volatile than the prior two quarters.

    • The market is suggesting that investors are not expecting to see many surprises. If a surprise does indeed arise, the stock could see an outsized move.

    • For investors who believe the stock could continue to see earnings volatility similar to past reports, the options are attractive and consistent with that fundamental thesis.

    Bottom line: The options market is implying Roku shares are expected to see a move of around 15 percent in either direction earnings, Gilbert said.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    ROKU
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...