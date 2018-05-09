Roku could see a 15% move on earnings – and that’s unusually small, says trader 13 Hours Ago | 01:01

Roku on Wednesday afternoon releases its third quarterly earnings statement as a public company, and the options market is implying it expects something unique: relatively little.

Stacey Gilbert, head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" that shares of the streaming technology company, which have plunged 36 percent this year, are expected to see a smaller move than in its prior two reports. She explains.

• Roku earnings, historically have had some notable moves after its earnings. Two quarters ago, on Roku's first quarterly earnings report as a public company, the stock soared 55 percent; last quarter it tumbled 18 percent.

• Heading into earnings on Wednesday after the closing bell, the options market's implied move is roughly 15 percent in either direction. This double-digit move is still a notable move, though less volatile than the prior two quarters.

• The market is suggesting that investors are not expecting to see many surprises. If a surprise does indeed arise, the stock could see an outsized move.

• For investors who believe the stock could continue to see earnings volatility similar to past reports, the options are attractive and consistent with that fundamental thesis.

Bottom line: The options market is implying Roku shares are expected to see a move of around 15 percent in either direction earnings, Gilbert said.