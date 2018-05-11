'Deadpool 2' graduates to blockbuster season and comes packing social media firepower

Reynolds and his fellow filmmakers appear to be taking nothing for granted, though. They've been churning out a steady stream of content to slake the offbeat thirst of Deadpool's cult following. They are trying to remind the general movie-going public that Fox's wonderfully weird breakout hit of 2016 is returning for another violent romp through theaters.

And "Deadpool 2" appears to be every bit the viral juggernaut that the original was, according to readings by several social media firms.

Teasers, trailers and other content on YouTube for "Deadpool 2" generated five times as many emotional reactions as videos for the original, despite the first film drumming up more views, Canvs reports. That indicates that fans are more passionate about the sequel's release, according to the firm, which analyzes how people react to online content.

There were 534,600 tweets bearing the hashtag #Deadpool, #Deadpool 2 or #DP2 in the month leading up to May 10, according to social media marketing firm Sprinklr. That compares with 395,000 tweets hashtagged #Deadpool in the 30 days before to the original's premier.

Reynolds is once again a big driver of that conversation. This year, the star's Deadpool-related tweets were retweeted about 913,000 times, reports marketing technology company Amobee.

"His grassroots efforts on social channels ... shows how Reynolds was able to leverage his personal social media accounts to introduce a mainstream audience to his even more sarcastic alter-ego," Jonathan Cohen, Amobee's principal brand analyst, told CNBC in an email.

Amobee notes that a much smaller percentage of the sequel's digital content engagement is coming from Facebook, compared with "Deadpool." However, a much bigger proportion came from searches for "Deadpool 2" and views of online articles about the movies. Amobee chalked that trend up to a higher volume of media mentions, now that the franchise is well-known.