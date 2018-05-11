People tend to value their rest, but can there be a dollar price on exactly how much?

Online mattress retailer Nectar definitely thinks so, and is hoping a $1500 hybrid and handcrafted mattress — called the DreamCloud — will do the trick. In a frenetic world where consumers are distracted by work and technology, and sleep deprived because of it, rest is becoming an increasingly precious commodity.

That's just one reason why Nectar CEO Craig Schmeizer believes the DreamCloud will resonate with the booming market for mattresses, in spite of a price tag that may give the average consumer sticker shock.

"People spend a third of their lives sleeping on mattresses. People value their sleep," Schmeizer told CNBC in a recent interview.

Nectar is part of an increasingly crowded market worth $15 billion, and dominated by a combination of established players and startups alike, including names like Casper, Tempur Sealy, Serta Simmons and Mattress Firm.

"There are now 200 competitors," in the mattress space, said Jerry Epperson, managing director and head of consumer spending at investment banking and advisory firm Mann, Armistead & Epperson. He added "less than 3 percent of mattresses were imported, but now that figure is 13 percent."