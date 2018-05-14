The day that many sports fans and gamblers have been waiting for is here. Nevada's monopoly on legal sports betting will come to an end after the U.S. Supreme Court voided the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a federal law which prevented states from making individual decisions on matters such as the legalization of sports betting.

Sportsbook operator William Hill intends to offer sports betting in New Jersey locations as "soon as responsibly possible," according to CEO Joe Asher. "We're thinking in the realm of weeks."

MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren told CNBC on Monday that it will be able to offer sports betting around the country "very quickly."

"We have already established the architecture to deploy sports betting as soon as the states allow us to do that," Murren said. "We have already the software. We have our mobile app called PlayMGM that is already activated in Nevada."

Many casino stocks popped on the news, including MGM, and major sports team owners like Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on Monday that the decision will increase team values by as much as double. But professional sports leagues are among the significant parties that still have major questions about how the legalized gambling rollout occurs across the states.

Here are a few of the biggest decisions yet to be figured out as states move to offer legalized sports bets.