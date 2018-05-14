Stocks set to rally at the open, giving Dow a shot at extending 7-day win streak

President Donald Trump said that he will help Chinese tech company ZTE Corp "get back into business, fast," after being crippled by a U.S. ban. As one of the world's largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies for components. (Reuters)



* Top White House officials feud over China (Axios)

* US firms given forum to object to China tariffs (WSJ)

House Speaker Paul Ryan wants to be notified on a new NAFTA trade deal by this Thursday to give the current Congress a chance to pass it. Mexico's top trade official said time was running short to meet such a deadline. (CNBC & Reuters)

National Democrats have been embracing more moderate leaders, including ones that do not criticize Trump by name. Dems hope they will give the party a chance to compete in states like Utah and Kansas for the midterm elections. (NY Times)



* Blue districts have higher uninsured rates and more poverty (Axios)

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told CNBC that the United States should keep its debt-to-GDP in mind before things "get out of hand." Current public debt-to-GDP is 75 percent but is expected to double by 2047.

Prince Turki Al-Faisal of Saudi Arabia, a former chief of Saudi Arabia's intelligence agency, warned that the Trump administration's decision to shift its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will make the Middle East a more dangerous place. (CNBC)

Ford Motor (F) plans to resume production of its F-150 pickup trucks on Friday, May 18 at its Dearborn, Michigan and Kansas City plants, although that could change. F-150 plants stopped production last week because of parts shortages caused by a fire at a factory of a key supplier. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook distanced himself from his tech peers, including Facebook (FB) in a commencement speech that he delivered over the weekend. He said that Apple takes a different path when it comes to data privacy. (CNBC)

Walmart (WMT) said it may take India-based e-commerce company Flipkart public in as soon as four years, according to a regulatory filing. Walmart announced last week it would pay $16 billion for a 77 percent stake in Flipkart. (CNBC)