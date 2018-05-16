Cramer Remix: A lot of the negativity in the market is bogus 47 Mins Ago | 01:04

Sometimes, CNBC's Jim Cramer gets frustrated with how frequently stock market stories are framed as lose-lose situations for the bulls.

From the marketwide panic around the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield crossing 3 percent to worries about rising oil prices to buzz around a strengthening dollar, Cramer argued that a lot of the negative headlines are often just haphazard deterrents to investors who want to buy stocks.

"Should you sell stocks because the dollar hit a five-month high? Meh," the "Mad Money" host said on Wednesday.

"My whole point: it is so easy to scare you," Cramer continued. "It is so hard to set you at ease. I think stocks may be due for a pause — sure, we're up a lot — but it's only because they've run so much, not because of these often-bogus negative stories."