Why PayPal bought a European start-up with IPO plans for $2.2 billion

IZettle is a rival to Square, the U.S. fintech firm led by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, but only competes directly with the $21 billion company in the U.K.

The company makes small, wireless chip readers along with a number of other payment processing products. It recently launched a new product that lets small businesses build their own online stores.

The acquisition means that iZettle will no longer be seeking a listing of its own, something it "spent roughly a year" trying to achieve, according to Jacob de Geer, the firm's chief executive.

"I think it's important to clarify that since we started the company in 2010 we've been doing a lot of work with PayPal and the team at various capacities in terms of cooperation and partnerships," De Geer said in a phone interview with CNBC on Friday.