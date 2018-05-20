US-China trade developments are in focus for Asia markets

Weekend developments in U.S.-China talks, regarded as positive by analysts on the whole, are likely to be in the spotlight as markets open for trade this week.

U.S. Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday that the two countries were "putting the trade war on hold" as they worked out an agreement.

The countries said they had agreed to "substantially reduce" the U.S. trade deficit with China in a joint statement on Saturday. According to the statement, China would significantly increase its purchases of U.S. goods and services, although it remained unclear how much that would amount to.

"Overall, markets should view this positively at the open this week, but will continue to be attentive to further developments," ANZ analysts said in a morning note.

Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were little changed, lower by 0.02 percent compared to the index's previous close.

Australian SPI futures had slipped 0.49 percent at the end of the Friday trading session.