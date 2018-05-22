Instagram adds two new functions that could help curb your Instagram addiction

Instagram is introducing new features to help people manage what they see and how much time they spend on the app.

The moves to allow people to have more control could be a reflection of parent company Facebook's tweaks to protect users' "well-being" on its platform. Facebook admitted in December that using its productscould have negative effects on mood and mental health.



The company said on Tuesday it would allow people to "mute" selected Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

"Mute can make your feed even more personalized to what matters to you," an Instagram spokesperson told CNBC. "We've also heard it may be a useful tool for managing complex social dynamics."

Here's how it works: Just tap and hold the profile picture of the person whose Stories you no longer want at the top of your feed. Then, you can select an option to mute that user. The user's Stories will no longer autoplay, and will automatically go to the back of the list.