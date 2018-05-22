    ×

    Instagram adds two new functions that could help curb your Instagram addiction

    • Instagram is adding a mute function for Instagram Stories to let users not see Stories content from selected users.
    • It is also testing a notification that lets users know if they've seen all the posts from their network from the last 48 hours.
    Instagram Co-Founder and CEO Kevin Systrom speaks onstage at the inaugural Girlboss Rally on March 4, 2017 in Los Angeles.
    Instagram Co-Founder and CEO Kevin Systrom speaks onstage at the inaugural Girlboss Rally on March 4, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Instagram is introducing new features to help people manage what they see and how much time they spend on the app.

    The moves to allow people to have more control could be a reflection of parent company Facebook's tweaks to protect users' "well-being" on its platform. Facebook admitted in December that using its productscould have negative effects on mood and mental health.

    The company said on Tuesday it would allow people to "mute" selected Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

    "Mute can make your feed even more personalized to what matters to you," an Instagram spokesperson told CNBC. "We've also heard it may be a useful tool for managing complex social dynamics."

    Here's how it works: Just tap and hold the profile picture of the person whose Stories you no longer want at the top of your feed. Then, you can select an option to mute that user. The user's Stories will no longer autoplay, and will automatically go to the back of the list.

    However, the muted person's regular Instagram content will still appear in the main feed unless you completely unfollow them.

    Instagram is also testing a feature that will let people know when they have seen all the posts from their network posted during the last 48 hours. The notification, which was first reported by TechCrunch, says "You're All Caught Up – You've seen all new posts from the past 48 hours" and appears in the middle of the feed. We didn't see this feature yet, but Instagram confirmed it's under testing.

    That said, nearly impossible to view all the posts in that time frame because of the amount and rate content is posted. (Trust us, we tried.)

    Tech experts urge you not trust Instagram or Facebook
