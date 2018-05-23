3 debts you should watch as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates

Money moves you want to make as the Fed raises interest rates 12:55 PM ET Fri, 18 May 2018 | 01:11

The market has already started anticipating rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and you should too.

Central bank officials have said they are planning to raise rates three times this year. That could go up to four hikes, depending on how June unemployment rate numbers play out.

Those moves under Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will change how you access credit and borrow money.

One key area you want to watch is how these changes affect your existing debts, according to Ted Jenkin, CEO of Oxygen Financial.

Here are three key debts Jenkin recommends you should watch.