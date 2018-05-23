Activist investor Chris Hohn says he would back cash bid by Comcast for Fox assets

Activist investor Chris Hohn, whose TCI fund has a 7.4 percent stake in Twenty-First Century Fox, said he supports a Comcast bid for assets of Rupert Murdoch's company, according to media reports Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Comcast said it is in "advanced stages of preparing" a "superior" all-cash offer for the parts of Fox that Walt Disney has agreed to buy.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.