    Mergers and Acquisitions

    Activist investor Chris Hohn says he would back cash bid by Comcast for Fox assets

    A sign outside the 21st Century Fox headquarters in New York.
    Scott Mlyn | CNBC
    A sign outside the 21st Century Fox headquarters in New York.

    Activist investor Chris Hohn, whose TCI fund has a 7.4 percent stake in Twenty-First Century Fox, said he supports a Comcast bid for assets of Rupert Murdoch's company, according to media reports Wednesday.

    Earlier in the day, Comcast said it is in "advanced stages of preparing" a "superior" all-cash offer for the parts of Fox that Walt Disney has agreed to buy.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

    Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

