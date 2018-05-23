U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open Wednesday, after President Donald Trump told reporters he was not sure about whether a scheduled meeting with the North Korean leader would actually happen.

The president also said Tuesday he was "not satisfied" with trade talks with China despite opposing comments from other members of his administration.

At around 03:38 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 143 points, indicating a lower implied open of 122 points. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also indicated a downbeat start to the session for their respective markets.

The Dow, which started Tuesday's session on a high note, dropped nearly 200 points Tuesday following the president's remarks.

Lowe's, Ralph Lauren and Tiffany are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell. L Brands and Williams-Sonoma are set to release their earnings after the session.

On the data front, there will be flash manufacturing and services PMIs (purchasing managers' index) at 9:45 a.m. ET and new home sales due at 10 a.m. ET. Later, there will be the release of minutes from the Fed's last meeting.