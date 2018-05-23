States, leagues and casinos hope to hit legal sports gambling home run

Casinos around the country may soon feel a bit more like those in Las Vegas.

That's what casinos and racetracks nationwide are betting on after last week's monumental U.S. Supreme Court decision to allow states to legalize sports gambling, overturning federal legislation that banned the practice outside of Nevada. Gambling establishments hope to be soliciting wagers on sporting events and horse races as soon as possible.

Although last Monday's Supreme Court ruling on the Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association case is only to give states the right to legalize sports gambling--and not to automatically legalize it nationwide--the move is likely to prompt significant short-and-long term changes for sports fans, leagues, teams and the media.

Betting on sports already occurs regularly throughout the country, but to this point it has largely been through unregulated and illegal channels. The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans illegally wager about $150 billion on U.S. sports and $500 billion globally every year.