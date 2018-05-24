Apple and Goldman Sachs planning a new joint credit card, says Dow Jones 12:24 PM ET Thu, 10 May 2018 | 00:49

"Despite worries in the industry about the rising cost of rewards and the uptick in delinquencies, banks still make a ton of profit off of credit cards, and Goldman Sachs wants to get its share," he said.

For Apple, it's another opportunity to get millennials on board with the brand, Schulz added. "They want to establish long-term relationships with these folks."

The same goes for the Ikea Visa.

Introduced this month, the Swedish retailer famous for its home furnishings and bargain meatballs, is offering card holders 5 percent back in rewards on all Ikea purchases, as well as kitchen installation and TaskRabbit At-Home Assembly services; 3 percent back on dining, grocery and utility purchases and 1 percent back on all other purchases made with the card.

There's also $25 off the first purchase and free shipping on in-store Ikea purchases through August.

There's no annual fee but the annual interest rate is 21.99 percent across the board. (The current national average APR is 16.73 percent, according to CreditCards.com.)