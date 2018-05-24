'Problems with diplomatic tradecraft' helped sink Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un

The collapse of a scheduled nuclear summit makes it hard to avoid the conclusion that, on North Korea, President Donald Trump didn't know what he was doing.

Eleven weeks passed from the impromptu announcement of the summit with Kim Jong Un to its cancellationThursday. That stretch produced a cascade of faulty assumptions and execution mistakes from the president and his top advisers alike.

"There were some problems with diplomatic tradecraft," Christopher Hill, ambassador to South Korea under President George W. Bush, told CNBC. "I certainly have questions about what the Trump administration thought they had in the first place."

It started on March 8 in the White House driveway – when officials from South Korea, not the United States, told reporters the two leaders planned to meet. Trump had caught his staff by surprise, seeing those officials earlier than planned and accepting the summit idea on the spot.

"Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze," Trump tweeted. "Meeting being planned!"

"A misreading," concluded Richard Haass, a foreign policy adviser to President George W. Bush who now runs the Council on Foreign Relations. On Twitter, Pusan University political scientist Robert Kelly added: "If Trump were less vain and allowed his national security adviser to vet the offer, he might have learned" North Korea had no intention of surrendering weapons that Kim's regime considers its insurance policy.