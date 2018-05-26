Flying this summer: The good, the bad and the furry

First the good news: A flight this vacation season is looking cheaper than last year's.

Fare-tracking app Hopper said average round-trip domestic fares between Memorial Day and Labor Day will go for about $347 this year, a nearly 6 percent drop from a year earlier.

Flights to Europe from the U.S. are about 9 percent lower at $1,019, and it's 5 percent lower to Canada at $406. Flights to Africa are around 4 percent higher though, at $1,309, while fares to Asia, and Mexico and Central American alittle changed.

Here are a few things you should know before you set off.