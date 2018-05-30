Rudy Giuliani is holding Q&A sessions with Trump to prepare for special counsel probe: NBC

Rudy Giuliani is conducting question-and-answer sessions with President Donald Trump to prepare Trump for the special counsel's investigation, according to an NBC News reporter.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City who joined Trump's legal team in April, is preparing Trump by holding in-person and phone session with the president, according to the reporter.

The sessions are "to educate me" about what he can say that is not protected by attorney-client privilege, Giuliani told the reporter.

Giuliani also told the reporter that he is not yet "satisfied" that the alleged use of an FBI informant was proper, saying he had not seen related FBI documents.

In a Washington Post interview on Tuesday, Giuliani tied the prospects for an interview between Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller's team to the alleged FBI informant.

"We need all the documents before we can decide whether we are going to do an interview," Giuliani told the Post.

Trump has repeatedly decried that a "spy" was placed in his campaign for "political purposes," an accusation for which no evidence is publicly available.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

