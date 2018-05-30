Trump rips Disney CEO Bob Iger for defending Obama aide Jarrett after Roseanne Barr's racist tweet

President Donald Trump criticized Disney CEO Bob Iger Wednesday for apologizing for actress Roseanne Barr's racist tweets that led to the cancellation of her hit ABC show, but failing to show remorse about statements made about the president on the network.

In a tweet, the Trump acknowledged that Iger apologized to Valerie Jarrett, a black advisor to President Barack Obama whom Barr compared to an ape. Trump did not address the substance of what Barr tweeted or the cancellation of "Roseanne.

Instead, he noted that Iger "never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC."

It is unclear to which comments on ABC Trump is referring. Some ABC personalities such as late-night host Jimmy Kimmel have repeatedly criticized Trump.

In March, Trump called Barr to congratulate her on the reboot of her sitcom. It gained popularity with Trump supporters and the president's son, as Barr's character in the reboot supported Trump.

In a now-deleted tweet from Tuesday, Barr wrote in reference to Jarrett: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." Barr has since apologized and asked fans not to tweet messages of support for her. She has still shared messages from fans, however.

