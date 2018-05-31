    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Shares in Asia slip as trade concerns return to the fore

    • Asian markets slipped on Friday, but saw slimmer declines compared to U.S. stocks.
    • Trade concerns returned as the U.S. announced tariffs on steel and aluminum imports would be reapplied on Mexico, Canada and the European Union.
    • Anti-establishment parties in Italy reached an agreement to form a coalition government.

    Asian markets slipped on Friday as trade tensions returned to the spotlight after the U.S. announced tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on several of its allies would be reapplied.

    The Nikkei 225 tracked lower by 0.24 percent and the broader Topix shed 0.29 percent. Over in South Korea, the Kospi hovered around the flat line, last trading lower by 0.05 percent.

    Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.5 percent, with losses led by its energy subindex in the morning.

    Despite coming under slight pressure, markets in the region still saw slimmer losses compared to U.S. markets. MSCI's broad index of shares in Asia Pacific excluding Japan was lower by 0.1 percent in early morning trade.

    Markets in Indonesia are closed on Friday for a holiday.

    Trade tariffs back in focus

    Trade concerns returned to the fore after the Trump administration said tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union would take effect Thursday midnight U.S. time. The countries had previously been exempted from those tariffs, originally announced in March.

    Canada plans to impose dollar-for-dollar tariffs on the U.S. in retaliation, according to the country's foreign minister. The EU, another U.S. ally, said it would introduce countermeasures.

    "It's looking like trade protectionism is clearly escalating. It looks like the NAFTA deal that we thought could go through hasn't and now these steel and aluminum tariffs ... There's a lot of things and I think the markets are starting to get concerned," Rob Subbaraman, head of emerging markets economics at Nomura, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

    U.S. stocks closed lower amid concerns the moves could lead to a trade war: The Dow Jones industrial average declined 1.02 percent, or 251.94 points, to close at 24,415.84.

    Still, major U.S. stock indexes finished the month with gains, with the Dow up 1.05 percent for the month. The Nasdaq composite rose 5.32 percent in May.

    Elsewhere, political turmoil in Italy that had spooked global markets this week took a back seat after anti-establishment parties in the country came to a consensus on forming a coalition government.

    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, stood at 93.958 at 8:03 a.m. HK/SIN. Against the yen, the dollar was little changed at 108.78.

    Meanwhile, Brent crude futures added 0.22 percent to trade at $77.73 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were mostly steady at $67.06 after settling 1.72 percent lower in the last session. U.S. crude fell 2.23 percent in May, breaking a two-month win streak.

    What's on tap 

    Here's the economic calendar for Friday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 9:00 a.m.: Australia new home sales
    • 9:45 a.m.: China Caixin manufacturing PMI

    Ahead, investors awaited the release of May nonfarm payrolls during U.S. hours as markets consider how many times the Federal Reserve will raise rates this year.

