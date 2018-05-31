Many college graduates are likely to land job offers in the weeks following their commencement.

Though they may be ready to launch themselves into their futures, there's one nerve-wracking, yet vital, part of the process new grads need to master: negotiating salary and benefits.

Bargaining with a prospective employer can be daunting for someone in their first full-time position, yet getting the right salary from the start can help ensure that future employers don't lowball their compensation.

That's because future employers may base their pay offer on a candidate's previous salary. In fact, 43 percent of workers are still asked about salary history during job interviews, according to compensation research firm Payscale.

Requesting a higher salary for a new job can be a lot of pressure, according to Daniel Orozco, the director of Southwestern University's Center for Career & Professional Development, but it's appropriate to do, as long as it's handled the right way.