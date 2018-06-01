As Trump talks trade and nukes, China quietly tightens its grip on the South China Sea

If China's ultimate aim is to alter the status quo in its favor in the South China Sea, it has quietly achieved that aim in extremely short order, starting with the development of its first military outpost there in 2014. In the years since, it has established multiple civilian and military bases in other parts of the strategic waterway, often in parts of the sea also claimed by neighboring nations like Vietnam or the Philippines. In many cases it has built up man-made islands atop reefs or other shallow geographical features, creating new habitable islands where there were none before, a controversial practice that has drawn criticism from the U.S. and other nations.

Despite assurances made by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015 that China would not militarize its South China Sea islands, the Chinese military has slowly expanded its footprint in the region. This creeping militarization has allowed China to make controversial territorial and economic claims in the region over the vocal protests of neighboring countries and Western states alike.

During April confirmation proceedings prior to taking command of all U.S. forces in the Pacific, U.S. Navy Admiral Philip Davidson called China's military buildup in the South China Sea "a substantial challenge" to U.S. military operations in the region in written testimony to Congress. "In short," he wrote, "China is now capable of controlling the South China Sea in scenarios short of war with the United States."

Davidson's comments follow repeated warnings from his predecessor, Admiral Harry Harris, whom President Trump recently tapped to fill the long-vacant position of ambassador to South Korea. During Harris's three-year tenure at Pacific Command, China's activities in the South China Sea slowly but steadily transitioned from land reclamation projects scattered across the region to the development of fully-functioning military installations, complete with living quarters, runways capable of launching and landing large military and civilian aircraft, and harbors large and deep enough to service a range of civilian and coast guard vessels as well as China's growing fleet of naval warships.

Four main outposts make up the bulk of China's military presence in the region — Woody Island in the Paracels (a string of islands and reefs some 250 miles southeast of China's Hainan Island) and Subi Reef, Fiery Cross Reef, and Mischief Reef, all in the Spratly Islands, another archipelago stretching across the lower South China Sea some 750 miles south of the Chinese mainland. Each is home to three-kilometer runways, expansive storage facilities, emplacements for missiles, and various facilities for tracking airborne and maritime traffic, according to a recent Reuters analysis of satellite imagery of the sites. Subi Reef alone is now home to nearly 400 buildings that bear striking similarities to those at People's Liberation Army bases on the Chinese mainland. The facilities could someday house and support hundreds of marines, according to analysts.

The permanent deployment of a large contingent of Chinese troops or combat aircraft to the islands would prove a serious test for Western nations — the U.S. chief among them — that have vocally opposed China's island-building and associated territorial claims and pledged consequences for its military buildup in the region, analysts say. Such a test could be in the offing. The U.S. likely won't be able to deter China from landing and eventually basing fighter jets on its South China Sea Islands, Glaser says. Likewise, China will likely conduct further exercises with long-range bombers in the Spratlys over the objections of the United States. The installations are already in place, and the U.S. possesses limited tools that might prompt the Chinese to scale back their South China Sea operations.