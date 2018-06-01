Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DB, GOOGL, AAPL, BABA, COST, TWTR & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Deutsche Bank – New CEO Christian Sewing insisted that the financial strength of Germany's flagship lender is "beyond doubt," despite the Federal Reserve labeling Deutsche Bank's business in the U.S. as in "troubled condition." Within a day of the Fed's designation, Standard & Poor's slashed its credit rating of Deutsche to a BBB+ from A-.

Google – The tech giant blamed "vandalism" on Wikipedia for a search result that linked the California Republican Party to Nazism, after House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the change a "disgrace" on Twitter.

Apple – UBS raised its price target on Apple's stock to $210 per share, from $190 per share, citing the iPhone as a consistent franchise backed by a fast-growing services business.

Samsonite – The luggage maker said its CEO Ramesh Tainwala had stepped down, after a report by a short-selling investor questioned Tainwala's credentials and the company's accounting practices.

Alibaba – Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai claimed that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative. Tsai's comment came in response to a U.S. Senator saying that Chinese tech firms may serve as agents of Beijing.

Microsoft – CEO Satya Nadella touted Microsoft's research to determine how brain implants can augment a person's intelligence, one of the many ways the company is trying to make technology more accessible to people with various disabilities.

Twitter – MKM Partners raised its price target on Twitter shares to $43 from $40, saying revenue from the 2018 World Cup in Russia "could be a much larger deal than in 2014."

Airbus – Commercial aircraft president Guillaume Faury said Airbus faces an unprecedented challenge in ramping up production to meet 2018 delivery targets following engine delays and must eventually overhaul an outdated manufacturing system.

Boeing – Workers at the aerospace giant's South Carolina factory voted Thursday to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, after Boeing unsuccessfully challenged the vote the previous week.

Ulta Beauty – Ulta reported earnings 15 cents per share above Wall Street's expectations and said it will open about 100 new stores, as well as complete 15 remodeling projects of existing stores.

Costco – The wholesale chain reported third-quarter earnings 2 cents a share above analysts' estimates of $1.68 per share. Costco will boost starting wages for its U.S. employees by $1, the company announced, citing benefits from U.S. federal corporate tax cuts.

Lululemon Athletica —The athletic apparel maker posted first-quarter that beat expectations, sending the company's shares to an all-time high in after-hours trade.