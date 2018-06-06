Cadillac will put SuperCruise 'hands-free' driver system on all cars by 2020

Cadillac is reinventing its entire lineup after years of losing US market share 2:57 PM ET Fri, 23 March 2018 | 01:16

Cadillac is going to let a lot more of its drivers take their hands off the wheel.

General Motors' premium brand said Tuesday it will put its "hands-free" SuperCruise driver assistance system on all of its cars by 2020.

SuperCruise allows Cadillac drivers to navigate with their hands off the wheel on more than 130,000 miles of freeways in the U.S. and Canada, the company said. The system uses lidar, radar, cameras, GPS and sensors to control the car, and uses devices like a camera that watches the drivers' eyes to ensure they still pay attention.

The system is currently available the Cadillac CT6, Cadillac's largest sedan. It is often compared to similar systems, such as Tesla's Autopilot.

Cadillac is known as a higher-end brand that has focused on cars. It has struggled in recent years, and has largely missed the consumer drift toward crossovers and SUVs. But earlier this year it introduced the XT4, a small SUV that starts just above $34,000.