Nasdaq leaves Dow and S&P 500 in the dust, aiming for fourth straight day of gains

Futures were higher this morning, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq aiming for a fourth straight day of gains. The Nasdaq is coming off a record closing high as it continues to leave the Dow and S&P 500 in the proverbial dust for 2018. (CNBC)



* Cramer issues a warning to the bulls: Too many groups are lagging behind the market leaders (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) was 1 percent lower in premarket trade after the social network said it has data-sharing deals with four Chinese companies that have sparked U.S. security concerns in the past: smartphone makers Huawei, OPPO and TCL, as well as computer maker Lenovo.



However, Facebook said it has either wound down or is in the process of winding those partnerships down, and denies reports that data from a user's friends could be accessed without explicit permission. (CNBC & NY Times)

Several key economic reports will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET, including revised first-quarter productivity and unit labor cost figures. At the same time, the government will issue the April trade deficit. (CNBC)



* Weekly mortgage applications rise 4.1% as rates hit lowest levels in 6 weeks (CNBC)

Spirits producer Brown-Forman (BFB) and retailer Signet Jewelers (SIG) are on this morning's short list of corporate earnings reports, while Cloudera (CLDR), Five Below (FIVE), MongoDB (MDB) and Thor Industries (THO) will be out with quarterly numbers after today's closing bell.