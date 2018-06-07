The five hottest jobs employers are hiring for this summer

What's the job outlook like these days?

James Sagar, the CEO of The Tailored Group, says he's "recruiting like crazy right now."

The event marketing company, based in Atlanta, currently has openings for customer service representatives, sales representatives and marketing agents. They recruit heavily in the summer to appeal to new college graduates, yet they say they are open to any applicant with the right attitude.

"We're not just advertising for summer roles, mainly I want to find people full-time," Sagar said.

Hiring for summer jobs is heating up. To that point, 41 percent of employers are planning on hiring seasonal workers for the summer, according to an annual survey from CareerBuilder.com. The number has picked up over the last two years.

The national survey was conducted in April and included 1,012 hiring managers and human resources professionals in the private sector and 1,117 full-time workers across industries and company sizes.