    The five hottest jobs employers are hiring for this summer

    • The number of employers planning on hiring seasonal workers for the summer is trending up, according to CareerBuilder.com.
    • A majority of employers say they plan to transition summer hires to full-time work.
    • Available jobs increasingly are in office settings.
    Job seekers wait to get into the JobNewsUSA job fair at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.
    What's the job outlook like these days?

    James Sagar, the CEO of The Tailored Group, says he's "recruiting like crazy right now."

    The event marketing company, based in Atlanta, currently has openings for customer service representatives, sales representatives and marketing agents. They recruit heavily in the summer to appeal to new college graduates, yet they say they are open to any applicant with the right attitude.

    "We're not just advertising for summer roles, mainly I want to find people full-time," Sagar said.

    Hiring for summer jobs is heating up. To that point, 41 percent of employers are planning on hiring seasonal workers for the summer, according to an annual survey from CareerBuilder.com. The number has picked up over the last two years.

    The national survey was conducted in April and included 1,012 hiring managers and human resources professionals in the private sector and 1,117 full-time workers across industries and company sizes.

    Resume building

    A summer job is a great way to build a resume, get your foot in the door and learn new skills. These jobs are also increasingly becoming more than just a temporary gig: 88 percent of employers expect some of their summer hires to move to permanent roles, up from 79 percent last year.

    "What that's telling us is as the labor market tightens, employers are going to use those summer hires as an extended interview," said Michael Erwin, senior career advisor for CareerBuilder.com.

    The unemployment rate is currently 3.8 percent, a historic low. In addition, April was the second month where the number of job openings outnumbered the number of workers.

    Job seekers line up to meet with recruiters during the Job Hunters Boot Camp in San Mateo, California.
    May jobs up 223,000   

    This has led to a favorable market for job seekers.

    "Employers are grappling with a tough hiring environment, and summer workers are reaping the benefits," said Irina Novoselsky, president and chief operating officer of CareerBuilder.

    One of the benefits is increased pay. A majority of employers plan on paying more than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 for summer work. Over half of employers surveyed expect to pay $12 an hour or more, and a quarter plan to pay $15 an hour to summer hires, CareerBuilder said.

    Job seekers will also have more leverage to negotiate higher pay, or better benefits.

    Workers are "really going to be in the driver's seat," Erwin said.

    The types of summer jobs available have also shifted, from more traditional outdoor gigs such as a camp counselor or lifeguard to jobs in corporate environments and offices. The hottest summer jobs this season are roles that would help any employee develop marketable skills and add value their resume.

    Look here first

    The five hottest jobs that employers are looking to fill this summer, according to CareerBuilder:

    • Customer Service (representatives, sales coordinators, call center workers)
    • Information Technology (web developers, website administrators, technical analyst, technical support)
    • Office Support (administrative assistants, clerks, support associates)
    • Engineering (maintenance technicians, analysts, quality assurance testers, engineering interns)
    • Manufacturing (assembly operators, production workers, package handlers)

    For those looking for summer employment, CareerBuilder says to be open to a flexible work schedule. If you'd like to be considered for full-time employment, Erwin advises making that known up front.

    "If you want to transition into something more, you have to take on more responsibility," he said.

    Showing interest in the company and being prepared for your interview go a long way in securing a great summer job.

    "There's nothing more unattractive to an employer than someone who hasn't done their research," said Sagar. "Come in with a winning mentality, ready to go."

