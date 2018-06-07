Lately, when an airline is in the news, it's not all good.

This month, Delta said it was investigating the death of a Pomeranian, which didn't survive one of its flights. Last year, authorities were caught on video dragging a doctor off a United Airlines flight.

If all of the drama has you wavering about how to travel to your destination, a new ranking of the world's best airlines by passenger rights company AirHelp can make the decision simpler.

Hint: United and Delta were pretty far down on the list. In fact, no American airline made it to the top 10.

"It is clear the U.S. is in need of significant improvement, with overbooked flights and cancellations making national headlines month after month, and the consistent mistreatment of U.S. consumers," said AirHelp CEO and co-founder Henrik Zillmer, in a prepared statement.

Officials at United Airlines and Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qatar Airways came in first place, due to its timely departures and arrivals along with its efficient claims processing system, according to AirHelp. The airline's CEO made headlines recently when he suggested a woman couldn't do his job.

"We hope more airlines take note of what these impressive competitors are doing," Zillmer said.

Indeed.

Here are the top 10 airlines, according to AirHelp.