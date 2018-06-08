The pound’s future is looking brighter this year despite Brexit uncertainty

The pound sterling is hanging on to gains made against the dollar this week, and if a European Union (EU) withdrawal bill is passed next week, a positive trajectory lies ahead, analysts said Friday.

"We have been arguing that the political uncertainty is curtailing our enthusiasm for the pound, but that might be changing. Market participants may soon be able to trade on macro-fundamentals again," said Derek Halpenny, European head of global markets research at MUFG in a client note.

"If we get beyond Tuesday/Wednesday without any major surprise in parliament and if the EU accepts the document now in its possession the prospects for the pound will suddenly brighten again."

The current outlook also reflects relief that domestic political uncertainty hasn't deteriorated further, Halpenny said.

Sterling saw small gains from its lowest point in more than six months — 1.3241 at the tail end of May — going into the first week of June, reaching 1.3438 against the dollar on Thursday before slipping to 1.3400 at 1:20 p.m. London time Friday.

The currency is down 10 percent since the U.K.'s June 2015 vote to leave the EU, but analysts expect much of that loss to be regained with eventual interest rate rises and a Brexit deal that is accepted by all parties.