SpaceX planning massive expansion of rocket facilities on Florida's space coast

SpaceX is looking to build several new facilities at NASA's historic Kennedy Space Center in Florida, including a state-of-the-art launch control center and a massive processing facility for its rockets, according to environmental impact documents filed to NASA in April. Florida Today first reported the news Friday.

"As SpaceX's launch cadence and manifest for missions from Florida continues to grow, we are seeking to expand our capabilities and streamline operations to launch, land and re-fly our Falcon family of rockets," SpaceX spokesman James Gleeson said in a statement.