    ×

    The Edge

    SpaceX planning massive expansion of rocket facilities on Florida's space coast

    • SpaceX is looking to build several new facilities at NASA's historic Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
    • "We are seeking to expand our capabilities and streamline operations to launch, land and re-fly our Falcon family of rockets," SpaceX spokesman James Gleeson said in a statement.
    CNBC speaks to SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell
    CNBC speaks to SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell   

    SpaceX is looking to build several new facilities at NASA's historic Kennedy Space Center in Florida, including a state-of-the-art launch control center and a massive processing facility for its rockets, according to environmental impact documents filed to NASA in April. Florida Today first reported the news Friday.

    "As SpaceX's launch cadence and manifest for missions from Florida continues to grow, we are seeking to expand our capabilities and streamline operations to launch, land and re-fly our Falcon family of rockets," SpaceX spokesman James Gleeson said in a statement.

    A map in the report shows the proposed location of the SpaceX facilities, near NASA's visitor center

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

    WATCH:  Take a look inside SpaceX's rocket factory

    Take a look inside SpaceX's rocket factory
    Take a look inside SpaceX's rocket factory   

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...