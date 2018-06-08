White House explains why it chose Singapore to host summit with North Korea

The White House explained why Singapore got the nod after experts floated a number of possible locations, including Switzerland, Mongolia and the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

"Singapore was selected because they have been willing to hold it, and because they have diplomatic relations with both the U.S. and North Korea. They are one of very few countries that have relationships with both countries," a White House official told CNBC on Thursday.

The city-state of 5.6 million people is an experienced host to major summits involving high-ranking officials from around the world. In 2015, it was the chosen site for a milestone meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou.